Good day,

Anyone who has ever considered getting into the ice road trucking business now has a chance. The fleet of defunct Canadian carrier Tli Cho Landtran Transport and affiliates, and a freight contract are for sale.

The court-approved sale includes about 230 pieces of transportation equipment, primarily trucks and trailers, and a contract to haul cement for a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

The ongoing contract with Diavik Diamond Mines runs until Sept. 1, 2024. The public information included with the sale doesn't disclose any financial details of the contract.

Tli Cho and its affiliates filed for insolvency protection in December following years of losses and mounting debt. The indigenous-owned carrier had been featured on the TV series "Ice Road Truckers."

The deadline for bids is Feb. 7.

Did you know?

Customs and Border Protection agents seized 80,548 pounds of methamphetamine at the U.S.-Mexico border in California during the fiscal year ending in September 2019 – a 66% increase over the previous year.

Quotable:

"I think it's probably going to take people off the road, so from a capacity standpoint I think there could be more trucks sitting empty."

– Dean Newell, vice president of safety and training at Maverick Transportation, on the impact of the federal Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse taking effect on Jan. 6.

In other news:

Oregon highways getting safer despite headline-grabbing truck crashes

Data from the state of Oregon shows a decline in truck crashes despite high-profile accidents. (Salem Reporter)

Ontario steps up emissions delete kit enforcement

Canada's largest province, Ontario, is intensifying its fight against emissions delete kits in the trucking industry. (Truck News)

China's logistics sector posts steady but slower growth

China's logistics industry continued to grow during the first 11 months of 2019, albeit at a slightly slower pace. (Xinhua)

High freight rates hitting West African crude routes

Rates have soared on key shipping crude routes from West Africa to Europe and Asia. (Hellenic Shipping News)

Capacity limits at U.S. airports hitting cargo industry

U.S. airports' capacity constraints are holding back the air cargo industry. (Air Cargo News)

Final thoughts:

Prospective buyers of Tli Cho's fleet and freight contract might want to consider the company's demise.

The carrier struggled to make its key contracts profitable despite its expertise in hauling freight on the ice roads.

Hammer down everyone!

Image by Albert Dezetter from Pixabay