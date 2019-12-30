Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2019 4:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $230.08 million before the opening bell. NIO shares rose 0.4% to $2.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) reported Q4 net income of $0.6 million, versus year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its total revenue slipped to $2.7 million from $2.8 million. Bridgeline Digital shares climbed 15.4% to $2.17 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE: IO) disclosed that Steve Bate, Executive Vice President and CFO, will be retiring and stepping down as CFO effective February 1, 2020. Ion Geophysical shares gained 0.1% to close at $8.99 on Friday.
  • Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) reported a net loss of $0.38 for the year ended September 30, 2019, versus net income of $0.15 for 2018. Its revenue rose 8.4% to $37.4 million. Forward Industries shares dropped 3.9% to close at $0.99 on Friday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

