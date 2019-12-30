4 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $230.08 million before the opening bell. NIO shares rose 0.4% to $2.43 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NIO) to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $230.08 million before the opening bell. NIO shares rose 0.4% to $2.43 in after-hours trading. Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) reported Q4 net income of $0.6 million, versus year-ago net loss of $1.0 million. Its total revenue slipped to $2.7 million from $2.8 million. Bridgeline Digital shares climbed 15.4% to $2.17 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor