Massive Mergers, Verdicts, Amazon Problems, Earnings, And Cheese Smugglers — WTT?!?

First, we hit you with some of the latest headlines. Heniff Transportation and Superior Bulk Logistics are set to merge. Ohio-based GDS Express abruptly ceases operations. Rising wrestling star, Matt Travis, was struck and killed by truck driver, and a jury smacks a California trucking company with $70.5 million "nuclear verdict." Plus, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has some of its legit suppliers playing "whack-a-mole" with counterfeiters.

We also have loads of fun and games for your holiday listening pleasure. We spend Five Good Minutes with Donna Kintop, SVP, Client Experience North America for DDC FPO, as well as senior transport safety editor for J.J. Keller, Daren Hansen. Hansen tells us everything we need to know about the Drug and Alcohol Clearing house set to launch at the top of the new year.

We go On the Radar with Tommy Igou, who celebrates real-time data points in SONAR. It's Tabak Time with deep insight journalist, Nate Tabak, who, among other things, tells us why people are willing to take big risks when it comes to smuggling cheese into Canada. We also have a surprise appearance by Owner Operator, Chris Bryant who was having some mechanical difficulties and had time to stop by the booth. As if all that isn't enough, Chad takes on senior director of research at FreightWaves, Kevin Hill in a rousing round of Earnings Over/Under.

As always, thanks for tuning in to the WTT?!? community, and for helping make our show one of the most popular podcasts in everything supply chain.

Tune in to the video above, or run some errands and get jacked at the gym and listen to us anywhere podcasts are heard around the world right here! And at Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

And check out what our sponsor, DDC is up to.

Image by josemiguels from Pixabay