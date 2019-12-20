Market Overview

Christmas Double Album Of Freight: The Rise Of FreightWalker – WTT?!?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 20, 2019 3:55pm   Comments
On today's episode we're talking a massive merger in the tanker space, GDS express shuts down, Amazon's dangerous toys, DDC FPO's Donna Kintop dials in, Tommy Igou is talking #withSONAR, then it's Tabak time with Nate Tabak who has the scoop on Hyndman, Darren Hansen gets us up-to-date on the Drug and Alcohol Clearing House, Owner/Operator Chris Bryant is in the house, Chad plays "Great Quarter, Guys" Kevin Hill in Earnings Over/Under, we'll tell you how to get a new job, and then we hear it from the people in comment section rodeo.

