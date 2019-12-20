Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; BlackBerry Earnings Beat Views
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.33% to 28469.20 while the NASDAQ rose 0.28% to 8,911.80. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.41% to 3,218.45.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Consumer staples shares climbed 0.8% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), up 15%, and Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), up 3%.
In trading on Friday, communication services shares fell 0.1%.
Top Headline
BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views
BlackBerry reported third-quarter earnings of 3 cents per share Friday, beating the analyst consensus estimate by a penny. The company reported quarterly sales of $267 million, missing the consensus estimate of $275.73 million.
Equities Trading UP
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares shot up 53% to $40.48 on post-IPO volatility after the stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday and rallied roughly 400% since then.
Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) got a boost, shooting up 21% to $3.5866.
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) shares were also up, gaining 16% to $7.22. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported the appointment of Mark Alles to its Board of Directors.
Equities Trading DOWN
Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) shares tumbled 67% to $4.55 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 MMPOWER-3 trial evaluating elamipretide for patients with mitochondrial myopathy did not meet the primary endpoint.
Shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) were down 41% to $2.9704 after the company priced offering of common stock and warrants at $2.50 per share. Abeona Therapeutics received EMA PRIME designation for ABO-102.
Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) was down, falling 20% to $3.64. Contango Oil and Gas reported signing of joint development agreement with Juneau Oil & Gas, LLC and announced private equity capital raise.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.4% to $60.94, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,481.30.
Silver traded down 0.4% Friday to $17.09, while copper fell 0.5% to $2.812.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.6%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.2%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 1%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.6%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.6% while UK shares rose 0.3%.
Economics
The US economy expanded by an annual rate of 2.1% in the third quarter, unchanged versus the second estimate and compared to a 2% growth in the prior three-month period.
US consumer spending increased 0.4% in November, while personal income rose 0.5% in November.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 99.3 in December, versus a preliminary reading of 99.2 and compared to 96.8 in November.
The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for December will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
