8 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 4:17am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 2.3% to $101.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday. Nike shares slipped 2.1% to $99.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) to have earned $0.02 per share on revenue of $275.73 million in the latest quarter. BlackBerry will release earnings before the markets open. BlackBerry shares gained 2.1% to $5.93 in after-hours trading.
  • Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Scholastic shares jumped 10.3% to $42.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Before the opening bell, Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.89 million. Winnebago shares rose 0.8% to $48.51 in after-hours trading.
  • Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SGH) reported downbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued weak second-quarter earnings guidance. Smart Global shares dropped 4.1% to $35.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion before the opening bell. Carnival shares rose 1.1% to $47.17 in after-hours trading.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. AAR shares climbed 5.8% to $48.31 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday