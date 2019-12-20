8 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion before the opening bell. CarMax shares gained 2.3% to $101.10 in after-hours trading.

