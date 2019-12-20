Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $275.73 million.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
- Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.89 million.
