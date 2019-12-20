Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2019

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $275.73 million.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.59 billion.
  • Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $538.89 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CCL + BB)

Carnival's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Q3 Earnings Outlook For BlackBerry
Cramer Gives His Take On Bank Of America, BlackBerry And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 21, 2019
Carnival Cruise Ditches Coca-Cola For PepsiCo
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

FDA Approves First Ebola Vaccine