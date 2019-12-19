Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nike Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Greater China Sales Up 23%
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 19, 2019 4:27pm   Comments
Share:
Nike Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Greater China Sales Up 23%

Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares were under pressure Thursday afternoon after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at 70 cents per share, beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $10.33 billion, beating estimates by $260 million. This is a 10.2% increase over sales of $9.374 billion the same period last year.

“In Q2, NIKE has proven again that innovation is our greatest competitive edge – turning athlete insights into breakthrough product and digital services, as we offer more choice to more consumers at an accelerated pace,” said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of Nike. “Our entire NIKE team is fueling our current momentum, and I’ve never been more optimistic about the future of this company.”

See Also: Here's How Large Nike Option Traders Are Positioning Ahead Of Earnings

Highlights:

  • Greater China sales up 23% year-over-year
  • Nike brand sales were up 12%
  • Converse sales were up 15%

Nike shares fell about 2% in after-hours trading. The stock closed the regular session at $101.15 per share.

Posted-In: Mark ParkerEarnings News Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

Micron Yesterday, Nike Today: Earnings Keep Rolling In As Week Winds Down
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Dec. 19, 2019: NKE, TIVO, CBIO, APOG, RAD
Nike's Q2 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 19, 2019
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Live Nation Spikes On Settlement With Justice Department

Ex-Macy's CEO Talks Retail Environment, Says The Consumer Is The Real Winner