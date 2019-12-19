10 Stocks To Watch For December 19, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 0.9% to $29.30 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.80 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares gained 0.9% to $29.30 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.4% to $100.99 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $10.07 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares gained 0.4% to $100.99 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Micron shares gained 4.6% to $55.49 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported in-line earnings for its first quarter, while sales exceeded estimates. Micron shares gained 4.6% to $55.49 in the after-hours trading session. Before the opening bell, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion. Accenture shares rose 1% to $207.88 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ACN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.00 per share on revenue of $11.14 billion. Accenture shares rose 1% to $207.88 in after-hours trading. Analysts are expecting Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) to have earned $0.09 per share on revenue of $5.42 billion in the latest quarter. Rite Aid will release earnings before the markets open. Rite Aid shares gained 0.1% to $8.33 in after-hours trading.

