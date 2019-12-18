General Mills Reports Q2 Earnings Beat, Reaffirms 2020 Guidance

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) reported second-quarterly earnings of 95 cents per share on Wednesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 88 cents by 7.95%. This is a 11.76% increase over earnings of 85 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $4.42 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $4.43 billion by 0.23%. This is a 0.20% increase over sales of $4.411 billion the same period last year.

General Mills reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2020 targets for sales, profit, and EPS, and raised its target for free cash flow conversion.

General Mills shares were trading up 2.8 % at $53.63 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $56.40 and a 52-week low of $36.42.