9 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 1.1% to $52.75 in after-hours trading.

Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $695.80 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 3.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft FY20 guidance. FedEx shares 6.8% to $152.11 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the opening bell, Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $745.11 million. Toro shares gained 1.5% to $82.10 in after-hours trading.

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Steelcase shares jumped 4.8% to $20.00 in the after-hours trading session.

