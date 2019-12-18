Market Overview

9 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 18, 2019 4:40am   Comments
9 Stocks To Watch For December 18, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares gained 1.1% to $52.75 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $695.80 million after the closing bell. Herman Miller shares rose 3.2% to $49.00 in after-hours trading.
  • FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results and issued soft FY20 guidance. FedEx shares 6.8% to $152.11 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $745.11 million. Toro shares gained 1.5% to $82.10 in after-hours trading.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. Steelcase shares jumped 4.8% to $20.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to have earned $0.68 per share on revenue of $987.65 million in the latest quarter. Paychex will release earnings before the markets open. Paychex shares rose 0.3% to $85.49 in after-hours trading.
  • After the markets close, ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion. ABM shares rose 0.5% to $37.25 in after-hours trading.
  • Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. Cintas shares climbed 2.4% to $267.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion after the closing bell. Micron shares gained 0.3% to $53.13 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

