Earnings Scheduled For December 18, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
- The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $745.11 million.
- Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $987.65 million.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) is estimated to report a quarterly loss at $0.38 per share.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
- ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.67 billion.
- Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLHR) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $695.80 million.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $631.22 million.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: YCBD) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
