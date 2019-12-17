Amazon's Shot At FedEx, 737 MAX Minimized, And A Tribute To American Shipper – WTT?!?

On today's episode – Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) cans FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) over on-time delivery, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX stops going, a tribute to American Shipper founder David A. Howard, Zach Strickland talks a couple of freight recessions, Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal, plus market expert trivia.

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch the LIVE video

Visit our sponsor

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay