Amazon's Shot At FedEx, 737 MAX Minimized, And A Tribute To American Shipper – WTT?!?
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 17, 2019 2:59pm   Comments
Amazon's Shot At FedEx, 737 MAX Minimized, And A Tribute To American Shipper – WTT?!?

On today's episode – Just in time for the holidays, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) cans FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) over on-time delivery, Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX stops going, a tribute to American Shipper founder David A. Howard, Zach Strickland talks a couple of freight recessions, Emily Szink knows what's a big deal and what's a little deal, plus market expert trivia. 

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Amazon Boeing deliveryEarnings News Commodities Markets General

