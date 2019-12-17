Today's Pickup: CFI Employees Raise Over $41,000 In Truckload Of Treasures Campaign

Good day,

The holiday season brings out the best in individuals and companies, and those involved in the freight industries are no exception.

CFI, an operating company of TFI International (OTCMKTS: TFIFF), raised $41,000 to support 24 organizations in its 2019 Truckload of Treasures campaign, now in its 26th year.

"This is one of the most inspiring events of the year for our company, our employees and the communities in which we live and work," said Greg Orr, president of CFI. "Our employees embrace giving back, engaging with our communities to help those underserved and less fortunate. I'm extremely proud of our employees, and I appreciate the spirit, joy and commitment they bring to this campaign every year to help meaningful charities in Joplin and across North America."

The organizations represented eight cities across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Truckloads of Treasures starts in August with a seven-week raffle ticket fundraiser. CFI hosts activities including book fairs throughout the year to raise funds. In the fall, events such as "Crock-Pot Chaos," a chili cook-off, a silent auction and an ugly sweater contest help raised funds. The first week of December sees employees from the company's Joplin, Missouri, headquarters, go on a shopping spree. This year, 200 CFI employees descended on a local Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) to purchase over $21,000 worth of gifts and needed supplies based on lists of items submitted by some 300 local underserved children and seniors identified by The Salvation Army. During the shopping spree, the company also presented checks to local Joplin charities.

"All funds from Truckloads of Treasures are donated by CFI employees and independent contractors, reflecting strong support across our CFI family. Our terminals across North America select local charities to reach the communities in which they live and work," Orr said. "With the parameters of supporting children and elderly in need, we find our terminals have long-standing partnerships with charities that have come to depend on our support."

Local charities supported this year included The Salvation Army, Boys and Girls Club, Area Agency on Aging, Camp Quality, Children's Haven, Ronald McDonald House, Pro Musica and Art Feeds. Other charities benefiting from Truckloads of Treasures include Bethany House, CASA of Crittenden, Cáritas de Monterrey ABP, Asociación Programa Lazos IAP and Southlake General Hospital Foundation, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada.

Throughout the year CFI places an emphasis on charities with ties to military veterans, first responders, the transportation industry, empowering women and education. The company's support goes beyond monetary donations and includes volunteering and support for events.

This year, following devastating tornadoes in the Midwest, CFI also made a special contribution to first responder organizations, providing a $100,000 grant that was used by local agencies in four states to meet specific needs for firefighting and rescue equipment. Since 2015, CFI has been a proud national sponsor of Holy Joe's Café, which supplies donated coffee to U.S. troops in more than 70 countries. The company donates between $50,000 and $100,000 a year of in-kind transportation, moving coffee supplies to military bases in the continental U.S., which are then shipped to soldiers overseas to give them a small taste of home.

CFI employees have donated over $880,000 in the 26 years of the Truckloads of Treasures program.

Did you know?

Trailer orders dropped in November, with trailer manufacturers booking just 19,500 net orders in the month. That is a 39% drop from October and 56% below November 2018, according to preliminary data from ACT Research. It also breaks a string of four straight months of increases.

Quotable:

"With today's uncertainties on the global economy and the challenges we are facing as an industry when it comes to sustainability, for example, it is more difficult than ever to make any projections. The 2% growth is for sure possible, but that would be a rather more optimistic scenario, we think."

— Steven Polmans, chairman of The International Air Cargo Association, on the air cargo outlook for 2020.

In other news:

Connecticut delays discussion on truck tolls

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has postponed discussion until after the holidays of instituting truck-only tolls on the state's highways. (Land Line)

Einride CEO touts autonomous vehicle potential

The CEO of autonomous vehicle startup Einride said the technology represents "the biggest business opportunity in the history of mankind." (Venture Beat)

Trucking startups expected to be big winners in 2020

Companies involved in autonomous trucking and logistics are expected to be big beneficiaries of private equity and venture capital funding in 2020. (Automotive World)

Construction, transportation see influx of women

The construction and transportation industries are among the fastest-growing career options for women. (The Story Exchange)

Wisconsin BBB warns trucking companies of postal scam

Scam artists in Wisconsin are trying to trick trucking companies into thinking their U.S. Department of Transportation number has expired and asking for payment. (Channel 3000)

Final Thoughts

Last week, California announced a plan to set an electric manufacturing standard that would require half of all truck sales in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2030. Separately, China is requiring 25% of all new vehicles to be alternative-fueled vehicles by 2025.

With such large economies mandating such large adoption rates of zero-emission vehicles, and doing so in relatively short timeframes, pressure will mount on manufacturers to meet the requirement, and that could mean good deals on vehicles, either through incentives, credits or even lower prices.

It also will mean a major shift in operations (such as relocating warehouses or altering routes to accommodate range limitations) for some businesses, something that needs to be considered before any business buys zero-emissions vehicles.

