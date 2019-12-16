Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 16, 2019 5:48pm   Comments
Gainers:

Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) shares are up 18% after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 4 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $7.6 million, beating estimates by $230,000.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ: SVVC) shares are up 8% after highlighting the commencement of a modified dutch auction tender offer to buy up to $4 million of common stock between $6-8 per share in increments of 10 cents per share.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares are up 5% after being granted a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for TIBSOVO for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory MDS with an IDH1 mutation.

Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) shares are up 3% after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at 62 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales came in at $541.53 million, beating estimates by $12.03 million. The company also increased its semi-annual cash dividend from 7 to 8 cents per share.

Losers:

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are down 6% after announcing a proposed public offering of common shares. The company will offer $50 million in shares at $4 each.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

