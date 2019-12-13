Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Adobe Earnings Beat Estimates

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.04% to 28,121.32 while the NASDAQ rose 0.16% to 8,731.03. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.05% to 3,167.12.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 0.3% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included EACO Corporation (OTC: EACO), up 10%, and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA), up 9%.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results on Thursday.

Adobe posted quarterly earnings of $2.29 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $2.26 per share. Its sales came in at $2.99 billion, versus expectations of $2.97 billion.

Equities Trading UP

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) shares shot up 51% to $33.60 on continued momentum after the company's President and CEO, Samer Tawfik, purchased $1.73 million worth of the company's shares.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) got a boost, shooting up 33% to $134.07 after the company announced it has received FDA approval for VYONDYS 53.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares were also up, gaining 24% to $4.54.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQST) shares tumbled 20% to $5.37 after the company announced it has priced its public offering of 7 million shares at $5 per share.

Shares of Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) were down 17% to $20.74 after the company reported downbeat Q3 sales.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) was down, falling 14% to $1.99.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.5% to $59.46, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,475.00.

Silver traded up 0.1% Friday to $16.965, while copper fell 0.1% to $2.7925.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 1.5%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.5%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.2%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.9%, and the French CAC 40 rose 1% while UK shares rose 1.6%.

Economics

US retail trade increased 0.2% in November, compared to a revised 0.4% rise in October.

U.S. import prices rose 0.2% in November, versus a 0.5% decline in the previous month. Export prices rose 0.2% month-over-month.

U.S. business inventories rose 0.2% for October.

New York Federal Reserve President John Williams is set to speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.