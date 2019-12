On this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, Seth Holm, Kevin Hill and Andrew Cox break down Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), discuss Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) initiating on the trucking sector, Celadon's fraud leading to bankruptcy, trucking supply and demand and more.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay