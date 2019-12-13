5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, while sales missed views. The company also reported total comparable sales up 4.3% year-over-year. Costco shares fell 1% to $294.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations. Oracle shares dropped 2.5% to $55.05 in the after-hours trading session. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Adobe shares climbed 2.9% to $314.75 in after-hours trading.

