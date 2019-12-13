Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 13, 2019 4:17am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, while sales missed views. The company also reported total comparable sales up 4.3% year-over-year. Costco shares fell 1% to $294.50 in after-hours trading.
  • Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations. Oracle shares dropped 2.5% to $55.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Adobe shares climbed 2.9% to $314.75 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) reported an offering of common shares with no size disclosed. Aspen Group shares dipped 7.3% to $7.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Broadcom shares slipped 1.3% to $323.50 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + ASPU)

Geopolitical Jumble: UK Election Results, US Tariff Decision, Front And Center
Adobe's Q4 Earnings Preview
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019
50 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday