5 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings, while sales missed views. The company also reported total comparable sales up 4.3% year-over-year. Costco shares fell 1% to $294.50 in after-hours trading.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported upbeat Q2 earnings, while sales missed expectations. Oracle shares dropped 2.5% to $55.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Adobe shares climbed 2.9% to $314.75 in after-hours trading.
- Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU) reported an offering of common shares with no size disclosed. Aspen Group shares dipped 7.3% to $7.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Broadcom shares slipped 1.3% to $323.50 in after-hours trading.
