Costco Posts Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares were trading slightly higher in Thursday's after-hours session in the wake of a first-quarter earnings beat.
Earnings came in at $1.90 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $37.04 billion, missing estimates by $210 million.
Costco shares were trading down 1.12% at $294 at the time of publication during Thursday's after-hours session.
Q1 Highlights
- Comparable sales were up 4.3% year-over-year.
- E-commerce comparable sales increased 5.5% year-over-year.
- Net sales increased 5.6%.
Photo from Pixabay.
Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.