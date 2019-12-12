Market Overview

Costco Posts Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 12, 2019 4:26pm
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares were trading slightly higher in Thursday's after-hours session in the wake of a first-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $1.90 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $37.04 billion, missing estimates by $210 million.

Costco shares were trading down 1.12% at $294 at the time of publication during Thursday's after-hours session. 

Q1 Highlights

  • Comparable sales were up 4.3% year-over-year.
  • E-commerce comparable sales increased 5.5% year-over-year.
  • Net sales increased 5.6%.

Photo from Pixabay

