Costco Posts Q1 Earnings Beat, Sales Miss

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) shares were trading slightly higher in Thursday's after-hours session in the wake of a first-quarter earnings beat.

Earnings came in at $1.90 per share, beating estimates by 19 cents. Sales came in at $37.04 billion, missing estimates by $210 million.

Costco shares were trading down 1.12% at $294 at the time of publication during Thursday's after-hours session.

Q1 Highlights

Comparable sales were up 4.3% year-over-year.

E-commerce comparable sales increased 5.5% year-over-year.

Net sales increased 5.6%.

