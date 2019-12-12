Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up 200 Points; RiceBran Technologies Shares Plunge
Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.72% to 28,112 while the NASDAQ rose 0.6% to 8,706.08. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.8% to 3,166.63.
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Energy shares climbed 1.8% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE: HPR), up 12%, and Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), up 11%.
In trading on Thursday, real estate shares fell 1.4%.
Top Headline
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
CIENA posted quarterly earnings of $0.58 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.63 per share. Its sales came in at $968 million, versus expectations of $964.29 million.
Equities Trading UP
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) shares shot up 25% to $9.70 after the company reaffirmed FY19 guidance and issued FY20 guidance.
Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) got a boost, shooting up 36% to $4.72 after the company announced it has received abbreviated new drug application approval from the FDA for EluRyng.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares were also up, gaining 27% to $1.2342 after announcing a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.
Equities Trading DOWN
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) shares tumbled 32% to $1.4185 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) were down 29% to $1.4650 as a potential sell-off after the stock increased roughly 260% over the last 2 trading sessions.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) was down, falling 24% to $0.4316 after the company announced it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating the company is not in compliance with the $1 minimum bid price rule.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded up 1.1% to $59.38, while gold traded down 0.2% to $1,471.90.
Silver traded up 0.6% Thursday to $16.95, while copper rose 0.3% to $2.797.
Euro zone
European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.33%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.81%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 1.02%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.57%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.40% while UK shares rose 0.79%.
Economics
Initial jobless claims rose 49,000 to 252,000 for the latest week.
The Producer Price Index was flat for November, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2% rise.
Domestic supplies of natural gas dropped 73 billion cubic feet for the week ended December 6, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. However, analysts projected a decline of 74 billion cubic feet.
Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.