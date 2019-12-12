Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Prices Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 6:40am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Initial Jobless Claims, Producer Prices Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Producer Price Index for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22 points to 27,946 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 3.15 points to 3,146.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 11.75 points to 8,417.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $64.20 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $59.04 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.5%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.14%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.31%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.3% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.42%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $90 to $94.

Starbucks shares rose 1.8% to $88.18 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter.
  • Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) priced its 5.15 million common shares at $16.50 per share.
  • Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MGEN) announced strategic changes. It will reduce its workforce by 18 employees.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) announced a new European patent for composition and formulation of TNX-102 SL. The patent will provide the company with market exclusivity until 2034.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + ASMB)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Lululemon's Stock Heads Downward Despite Q3 Earnings Beat
A Preview Of Lululemon Athletica's Q3 Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Jeff Bezos Named Businessperson Of The Decade: Global CFOs Survey