8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $964.29 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.1% to $35.45 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.1% to $304.18 in pre-market trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Lululemon shares dropped 4% to $223.98 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.1% to $56.32 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

