8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $964.29 million before the opening bell. Ciena shares rose 0.1% to $35.45 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts are expecting Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) to have earned $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion in the latest quarter. Adobe will release earnings after the markets close. Adobe shares gained 0.1% to $304.18 in pre-market trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter, but issued soft earnings guidance for the fourth quarter. Lululemon shares dropped 4% to $223.98 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts expect Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion after the closing bell. Oracle shares rose 0.1% to $56.32 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- After the closing bell, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $37.25 billion. Costco shares slipped 0.1% to $295.25 in pre-market trading.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth-quarter guidance. Tailored Brands shares tumbled 6% to $4.56 in the pre-market trading session.
- Wall Street expects Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) to post quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion after the closing bell. Broadcom shares gained 0.1% to $320.00 in pre-market trading.
- Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) reported a common stock offering of no disclosed size. Assembly Biosciences shares dropped 5% to $16.82 in the pre-market trading session.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.