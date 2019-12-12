Earnings Scheduled For December 12, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $964.29 million.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $9.17 million.
- The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $54.29 million.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $7.40 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $2.97 billion.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $9.65 billion.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $5.36 per share on revenue of $5.73 billion.
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $37.25 billion.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $90.50 million.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ: GTIM) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.45 million.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: PHX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.60 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.11 million.
