10 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion before the opening bell. American Eagle shares gained 4.1% to $15.74 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $0.93 per share on revenue of $898.01 million in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 0.2% to $230.10 in after-hours trading.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company also cut 2019 adjusted earnings guidance from $1.15-$1.30 to $0.10-$0.20. GameStop shares dipped 14.4% to $5.57 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $534.09 million. Childrens Place shares rose 1.2% to $71.51 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion before the opening bell. United Natural Foods shares rose 2.8% to $10.15 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company named John Swygert as President and CEO. Ollie’s Bargain shares jumped 11.1% to $67.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $716.00 million after the closing bell. Tailored Brands shares dropped 2.2% to close at $5.28 on Tuesday.
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT) reported a $75 million common stock offering. Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares fell 5.4% to $22.92 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $598.26 million. Nordson shares declined 0.4% to close at $165.63 on Tuesday.
- Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST) reported a $35 million common stock offering. Aquestive Therapeutics shares tumbled 15.5% to $6.35 in the after-hours trading session.
