Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $534.09 million.
- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $124.47 million.
- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $147.37 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ: NDSN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $598.26 million.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $716.00 million.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $898.01 million.
- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $240.16 million.
- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $239.50 million.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $178.49 million.
- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $51.90 million.
- Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $331.70 million.
- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is estimated to post earnings for its third quarter.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $14.05 million.
- INTL FCStone Inc. (NASDAQ: INTL) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share.
