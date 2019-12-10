Conn's Plummets On Q3 Sales Miss

Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results. The company also issued fourth-quarter total retail sales were down 5%-9%.

Conn's reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 54 cents by 12.96%. This is a 3.39% increase over earnings of 59 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $377.708 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $394.29 million by 4.21% This is a 1.04% increase over sales of $373.82 million the same period last year.

Conn's shares were trading down 27.2% at $14.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $27.57 and a 52-week low of $14.33.