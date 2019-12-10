A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Fed Meeting
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the third quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 86 points to 27,816 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 8.75 points to 3,125.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 26.25 points to 8,329.75.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $64.24 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $59.00 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.8%, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.8% and German DAX 30 index dropping 1.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.6%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.09%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.22%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.10% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.61%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $52 price target.
Masco shares fell 0.8% to close at $45.98 on Monday.
Breaking News
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday.
- HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported active clients of 3.4 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year. The company announced that CFO Paul Yee will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities.
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
