8 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $13.77 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.3% to close at $1,169.00 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion in the latest quarter. GameStop will release earnings after the markets close. GameStop shares fell 0.2% to $6.32 in after-hours trading.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Vail Resorts shares surged 3.1% to $238.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $394.29 million. Conn's shares gained 2.4% to $21.00 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion before the opening bell. HD Supply shares rose 0.2% to close at $40.00 on Monday.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST) reported a offering of 4.75 million common stock. Constellation Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 3% to $35.05 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $322.53 million. Ollie's Bargain shares slipped 0.1% to $60.20 in after-hours trading.
- Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also reported active clients of 3.4 million, up 17% from the same quarter last year. The company announced that CFO Paul Yee will leave the company to pursue other career opportunities. Stitch Fix shares jumped 12% to $28.01 in the after-hours trading session.
