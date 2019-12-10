8 Stocks To Watch For December 10, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) to report quarterly earnings at $13.77 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares fell 0.3% to close at $1,169.00 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) to have earned $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion in the latest quarter. GameStop will release earnings after the markets close. GameStop shares fell 0.2% to $6.32 in after-hours trading.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) reported upbeat results for its first quarter on Monday. Vail Resorts shares surged 3.1% to $238.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $394.29 million. Conn's shares gained 2.4% to $21.00 in after-hours trading.

