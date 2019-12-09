Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 09, 2019 5:22am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 0.3% to $68.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion in the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares gained 1.2% to close at $175.70 on Friday.
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced plans to acquire Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ: THOR) in a cash deal worth about $2.5 billion. Sanofi shares gained 0.1% to $46.06 in after-hours trading, while Synthorx shares rose 0.2% to close at $25.03 on Friday.

  • After the closing bell, Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $2.98 per share on revenue of $255.68 million. Vail Resorts shares fell 1.4% to close at $232.81 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.3 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion after the closing bell. Toll Brothers shares gained 0.3% to $41.00 in after-hours trading.
  • XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) agreed to sell True Human Antibody bermekimab targeting IL-1a to Janssen for $750 million in cash plus milestone payments up to $600 million. XBiotech shares gained 0.9% to close at $11.12 on Friday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

