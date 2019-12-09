7 Stocks To Watch For December 9, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion before the opening bell. Thor Industries shares gained 0.3% to $68.00 in after-hours trading.

Analysts are expecting Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) to have earned $2.14 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion in the latest quarter. Casey's will release earnings after the markets close. Casey's shares gained 1.2% to close at $175.70 on Friday.

Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) announced plans to acquire Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ: THOR) in a cash deal worth about $2.5 billion. Sanofi shares gained 0.1% to $46.06 in after-hours trading, while Synthorx shares rose 0.2% to close at $25.03 on Friday.

