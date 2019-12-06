Market Overview

Two Retailers Among Top Charts To Watch

Harry Boxer - TheTechTrader.com  
December 06, 2019 10:35am   Comments
Two Retailers Among Top Charts To Watch

Two retailers popping on earnings Thursday are among our top charts to watch.

Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) jumped $1.09 to $5 on 6.7 million shares Thursday, more than 4x its average volume. The apparel retailer released third quarter financial results that beat analyst estimates. After a 12-month decline, the stock has been in a rising channel since September, and Thursday's 28% move broke it out above the channel top, closing right at lateral resistance.  Next target is $5.75, last reached in January.

Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is another retailer that popped on Thursday, up $1.68, or 16.7%, to $11.70. The company on Wednesday reported earnings and revenues that topped Wall Street estimates. The move, on 1.1 million shares, or well over 4x its average volume, broke the stock through several layers of resistance. Next target is the February highs at around $13.

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) climbed 53 cents to $10.52 on 1.5 million shares Thursday, nearly double its average volume. The move, on no news from the cloud networking provider, edged the stock above key lateral resistance. After a huge downtrend from above $42 in May, the stock has been up 8 sessions in a row off a low under $5. It got up to as high as $11.84 Thursday before a late-session pullback, and looks poised for a possible run into the mid-teens.

See Harry's video chart analysis on these stocks.

No holdings.

Harry Boxer is founder of TheTechTrader.com, a live trading room featuring his stock picks, technical market analysis, and live chart presentations.

Image by Free-Photos from Pixabay

Posted-In: clothing TheTechTraderEarnings News Retail Sales Markets

 

