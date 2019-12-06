7 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares gained 2.8% to $19.70 in after-hours trading.
- Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company also narrowed its FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. Ulta Beauty shares climbed 9.3% to $257.99 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) to have earned $1.08 per share on revenue of $540.56 million in the latest quarter. Genesco will release earnings before the markets open. Genesco shares rose 1% to close at $36.91 on Thursday.
- IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ: ISEE) reported a common stock offering. IVERIC bio shares dropped 11.6% to $3.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak earnings forecast for the third quarter. Korn Ferry shares dipped 9.2% to $36.51 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) to report a quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $94.18 million. Johnson Outdoors shares gained 1.5% to close at $65.61 on Thursday.
- Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) reported stronger-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS guidance above analyst estimates. Zumiez shares jumped 8.8% to $33.25 in the after-hours trading session.
