Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $540.56 million.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion.
- Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: JOUT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $94.18 million.
- Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $173.14 million.
- HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $32.49 million.
- Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
- IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
