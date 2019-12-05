Signet Jewelers Trades Higher On Q3 Sales Beat

Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also issued fiscal year 2020 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Signet Jewelers reported quarterly losses of 76 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate by 30.28%. This is an increase over losses of $1.06 per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.188 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.14 billion by 4.21%. This is a 0.34% decrease over sales of $1.192 billion the same period last year.

Signet Jewelers traded up 6.67% at $17.76 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $53.90 and a 52-week low of $10.40.