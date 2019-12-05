Market Overview

10 Stocks To Watch For December 5, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 05, 2019 4:56am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.3% to close at $133.72 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.1% to $239.43 in after-hours trading.
  • Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance. Five Below shares gained 5.6% to $124.69 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the markets close, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.6% to close at $84.42 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts are expecting Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion in the latest quarter. Michaels will release earnings before the markets open. Michaels shares rose 2.2% to $7.37 in after-hours trading.

  • Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MLND) reported a common stock offering. Millendo Therapeutics shares tumbled 18.8% to $6.30 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion. Signet shares fell 1.8% to $16.35 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion before the opening bell. Dollar General shares rose 1% to $155.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Tilly's Inc (NYSE: TLYS) reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance above analyst estimates. Tilly's shares climbed 13% to $11.32 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the opening bell, Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $28.15 billion. Kroger shares rose 0.2% to $27.69 in after-hours trading.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

