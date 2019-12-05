10 Stocks To Watch For December 5, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.3% to close at $133.72 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: TIF) to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion before the opening bell. Tiffany shares gained 0.3% to close at $133.72 on Tuesday. Analysts expect Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.1% to $239.43 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: ULTA) to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion after the closing bell. Ulta Beauty shares gained 0.1% to $239.43 in after-hours trading. Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance. Five Below shares gained 5.6% to $124.69 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: FIVE) reported in-line Q3 earnings, while sales exceeded estimates. The company also raised the low end of FY19 earnings guidance. Five Below shares gained 5.6% to $124.69 in the after-hours trading session. After the markets close, Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.6% to close at $84.42 on Wednesday.

(NYSE: SAIC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. SAIC shares gained 0.6% to close at $84.42 on Wednesday. Analysts are expecting Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion in the latest quarter. Michaels will release earnings before the markets open. Michaels shares rose 2.2% to $7.37 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor