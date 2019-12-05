Earnings Scheduled For December 5, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $6.92 billion.
- Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
- Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
- The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $28.15 billion.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.13 per share on revenue of $669.10 million.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $483.25 million.
- Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $293.27 million.
- Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.
- Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $175.40 million.
- The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $7.27 billion.
- GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $859.95 million.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $136.05 million.
- Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE: BF-B) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $973.85 million.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $139.79 million.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $70.30 million.
- Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.97 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $1.69 billion.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $261.36 million.
- The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.27 per share on revenue of $684.54 million.
- Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $494.92 million.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $147.42 million.
- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $151.71 million.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $239.86 million.
- EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $214.99 million.
- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $189.05 million.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $77.33 million.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $41.81 million.
- Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $143.70 million.
- Zuora, Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $70.40 million.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $154.76 million.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $42.11 million.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $76.36 million.
- Medallia, Inc. (NYSE: MDLA) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $96.22 million.
