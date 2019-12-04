8 Stocks To Watch For December 4, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion before the opening bell. Campbell Soup shares gained 0.9% to close at $47.58 on Tuesday.
- Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $2.23 per share on revenue of $676.39 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares gained 0.2% to $200.30 in after-hours trading.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported upbeat results for its third quarter, but issued weak fourth quarter earnings guidance. salesforce.com shares fell 1% to $160.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel shares gained 2.1% to $29.10 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $847.33 million after the closing bell. Synopsys shares gained 0.1% to $135.40 in after-hours trading.
- Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Workday shares declined 1.9% to $170.21 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. Greif shares slipped 0.4% to close at $42.94 on Tuesday.
- Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RVNC) reported a proposed public offering of common stock with no disclosed size. Revance Therapeutics shares dropped 9.8% to $18.18 in the after-hours trading session.
