Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
- G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $773.79 million.
- John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE: JW-A) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $470.28 million.
- Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $8.32 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $847.33 million.
- RH (NYSE: RH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $676.39 million.
- Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $332.96 million.
- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $373.52 million.
- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $236.74 million.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $154.53 million.
- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $161.06 million.
- Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WORK) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $156.02 million.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $18.79 million.
- At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $314.86 million.
- Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $140.41 million.
- Mitcham Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: MIND) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $9.80 million.
- Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $96.46 million.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $69.76 million.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $23.02 million.
- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $167.56 million.
- The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $82.90 million.
- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $139.04 million.
