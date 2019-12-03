8 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.77 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares fell 0.1% to close at $11.77 on Monday.

Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares declined 1.2% to close at $161.00 on Monday.

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60/share in cash. Audentes Therapeutics shares jumped 106.2% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $699.32 million. Donaldson shares dropped 1.6% to close at $55.17 on Monday.

