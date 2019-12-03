Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 5:13am   Comments
Share:
8 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.77 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares fell 0.1% to close at $11.77 on Monday.
  • Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares declined 1.2% to close at $161.00 on Monday.
  • Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60/share in cash. Audentes Therapeutics shares jumped 106.2% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $699.32 million. Donaldson shares dropped 1.6% to close at $55.17 on Monday.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $664.51 million after the closing bell. Marvell Technology shares slipped 0.5% to $25.68 in after-hours trading.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) reported a proposed underwritten offering of its common stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 2.1% to $62.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • After the closing bell, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $920.78 million. Workday shares declined 0.5% to $171.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) reported a proposed $250 million common stock offering. Kodiak Sciences shares surged more than 72% in regular trading on Monday after the company announced the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors for $225 million. Kodiak Sciences shares fell 7.9% to $47.00 in the after-hours trading session.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARWR + BOLD)

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Tonix Says No Surprises In FDA Meeting Minutes, Aravive Offering, FDA Nod For Qiagen
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Macron's Comments On NATO "Very, Very Nasty" Says Trump