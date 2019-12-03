8 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $349.77 million before the opening bell. Lands' End shares fell 0.1% to close at $11.77 on Monday.
- Analysts are expecting salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) to have earned $0.66 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion in the latest quarter. salesforce.com will release earnings after the markets close. salesforce.com shares declined 1.2% to close at $161.00 on Monday.
- Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLD) agreed to be acquired by Astellas Pharma for $60/share in cash. Audentes Therapeutics shares jumped 106.2% to $59.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Before the markets open, Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $699.32 million. Donaldson shares dropped 1.6% to close at $55.17 on Monday.
- Analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $664.51 million after the closing bell. Marvell Technology shares slipped 0.5% to $25.68 in after-hours trading.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) reported a proposed underwritten offering of its common stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals shares dropped 2.1% to $62.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- After the closing bell, Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $920.78 million. Workday shares declined 0.5% to $171.00 in after-hours trading.
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) reported a proposed $250 million common stock offering. Kodiak Sciences shares surged more than 72% in regular trading on Monday after the company announced the sale of future royalties on KSI-301 to Baker Bros. Advisors for $225 million. Kodiak Sciences shares fell 7.9% to $47.00 in the after-hours trading session.
