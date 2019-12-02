Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 02, 2019 4:38pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares are up 9% after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares are up 2% after announcing it has received notice New York Stock Exchange that the company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s minimum average share price listing requirement.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are up 2% after its licensing partner Specialised Therapeutircs received marketing approval in Singapore for NERLYNX, for extended adjuvant treatment of early stage hormone receptor positive HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares up 1% after announcing the departure of CFO Alberto Fornaro.

Losers

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares are down 26% after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019’.

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are down 2% despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $101.8 million, beating estimates by $5.61 million. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings guidance.

Posted-In: Earnings After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBL + COUP)

Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Mon., Dec. 2, 2019: EVFM, AQMS, ROKU, TDOC, COUP
4 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For December 2, 2019
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps On Earnings Beat; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge
Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls Following Downbeat Q3 Results; ChemoCentryx Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Best Buy Profit Tops Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Dec. 2, 2019