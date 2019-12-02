6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares are up 9% after announcing a $75 million common stock offering.

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) shares are up 2% after announcing it has received notice New York Stock Exchange that the company has regained compliance with the NYSE’s minimum average share price listing requirement.

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares are up 2% after its licensing partner Specialised Therapeutircs received marketing approval in Singapore for NERLYNX, for extended adjuvant treatment of early stage hormone receptor positive HER2-Positive Breast Cancer

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) shares up 1% after announcing the departure of CFO Alberto Fornaro.

Losers

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) shares are down 26% after announcing the suspension of common and preferred stock dividends. The company says it sees a decline in net operating income as a result of ‘heightened retailer bankruptcies, restructurings and store closings in 2019’.

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) shares are down 2% despite reporting a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 20 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $101.8 million, beating estimates by $5.61 million. The company also issued strong fourth quarter earnings guidance.