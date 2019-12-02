4 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.78 million before the opening bell. Diana Shipping shares gained 1.7% to $3.54 in after-hours trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be the one of the key stocks to watch on Cyber Monday. Last year, customers on Amazon's site ordered over 180 million items during the five-day period starting with Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Amazon shares gained 0.6% to $1,812.00 in the after-hours trading session.

