4 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 5:21am   Comments
4 Stocks To Watch For December 2, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.78 million before the opening bell. Diana Shipping shares gained 1.7% to $3.54 in after-hours trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will be the one of the key stocks to watch on Cyber Monday. Last year, customers on Amazon's site ordered over 180 million items during the five-day period starting with Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday. Amazon shares gained 0.6% to $1,812.00 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts are expecting Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) to have earned $0.06 per share on revenue of $96.19 million in the latest quarter. Coupa Software will release earnings after the markets close. Coupa Software shares rose 0.2% to $153.79 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Afya Limited (NASDAQ: AFYA) to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $48.61 million before the opening bell. Afya shares gained 1.7% to $28.00 in after-hours trading.

