Earnings Scheduled For November 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2019 4:05am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.14 per share on revenue of $8.44 billion.
  • Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $176.53 million.
  • DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $261.14 million.
  • BRP Inc. (NASDAQ: DOOO) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
  • Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

