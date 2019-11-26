Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dick's Sporting Goods Jumps On Earnings Beat; Dollar Tree Shares Plunge

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 2:30pm   Comments
Share:

Toward the end of trading Tuesday, the Dow traded up 0.12% to 28100.40 while the NASDAQ rose 0.21% to 8,650.57. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 3,137.78.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Real estate shares climbed 1.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE), up 7%, and CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL), up 5%.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1%.

Top Headline

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter and raised its guidance.

Best Buy reported third-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.03. The company reported quarterly sales of $9.764 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $9.7 billion.

Best Buy raised fiscal year 2020 EPS from $5.60-$5.75 to $5.81-$5.91 versus the $5.74 estimate and narrowed sales guidance from $43.1-$43.6 billion to $43.2-$43.6 billion versus the $43.38 billion estimate.

Equities Trading UP

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) shares shot up 274% to $30.11 after the company announced the pivotal phase-III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for the treatment of patients with ANCA-associated vasculitis met both primary endpoints.

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) got a boost, shooting up 35% to $0.2160 after the company announced its Amazon storefront achieved revenues of $1.8 million in the U.S. and Canada in its first 7 months of operation.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) shares were also up, gaining 18% to $46.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised FY19 EPS guidance above analyst estimates.

Equities Trading DOWN

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE: MOV) shares tumbled 21% to $19.85 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also cut its FY20 sales guidance below the analyst estimates.

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 17% to $93.40 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results. The company also narrowed its FY19 sales guidance to the lower end of analyst estimates.

MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) was down, falling 21% to $47.59 after the company reported downbeat Q4 earnings and reported the purchase of R&D's operating entities for upfront payment of $55 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.2% to $58.10, while gold traded up 0.3% to $1,461.10.

Silver traded up 1% Tuesday to $17.06, while copper rose 1.1% to $2.676.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.10%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.05%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.34%. Meanwhile, the German DAX slipped 0.08%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.08% while UK shares rose 0.09%.

Economics

The US goods trade deficit shrank to $66.5 billion in October, versus $70.5 billion in the prior month, the advance estimate showed.

Wholesale inventories increased 0.2% in October, following a revised 0.7% decline in September.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller home price index increased 2.1% year-over-year in September, versus a 2.0% rise in the prior month.

The FHFA house price index increased 0.6% in September, compared to a 0.2% rise in the prior month.

U.S. new home sales report declined 0.7% to an annual rate of 733,000 in October 2019, versus a revised 4.5% rise in September.

The Conference Board consumer confidence index fell to 125.5 for November, versus prior reading of 126.1.

The Richmond Fed manufacturing index dropped to a reading of (1) in November, versus prior reading of 8.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateEarnings News Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + CBL)

38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Movado Falls Following Downbeat Q3 Results; ChemoCentryx Shares Surge
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Best Buy Profit Tops Expectations
More Retail Results Pour In Ahead Of Holiday After Monday's Record-Setting Session
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Tues., Nov. 26, 2019: BBY, CCXI, PANW, DLTR, DE
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Portfolio Manager Cole Smead Says Warren Buffett Is Watching Walgreens