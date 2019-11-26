Market Overview

12 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 2.8% to $115.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $23.04 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares gained 0.2% to $55.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Nutanix shares climbed 20.4% to $34.62 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $869.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.3% to $15.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion in the latest quarter. Best Buy will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares fell 0.1% to $74.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 4.5% to $16.66 in pre-market trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Wall Street expects Guess', Inc. (NYSE: GES) to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $620.92 million after the closing bell. Guess' shares rose 2.3% to close at $18.44 on Monday.
  • After the markets close, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $15.27 billion. HP shares gained 0.4% to $20.22 in pre-market trading.
  • Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ: AMBA) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. Ambarella shares surged 5% to $60.95 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion before the opening bell. DICK'S shares fell 3.1% to $38.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Before the opening bell, Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices shares fell 0.1% to $112.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued worse-than-expected FY20 and Q2 EPS guidance. Palo Alto shares fell 7.9% to $230.53 in the pre-market trading session.

Earnings Scheduled For November 26, 2019