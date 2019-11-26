12 Stocks To Watch For November 26, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $5.74 billion before the opening bell. Dollar Tree shares gained 2.8% to $115.50 in pre-market trading.

Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) to post quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $23.04 billion after the closing bell. Dell shares gained 0.2% to $55.15 in pre-market trading.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Nutanix shares climbed 20.4% to $34.62 in the pre-market trading session.

Before the markets open, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $869.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch shares fell 3.3% to $15.80 in pre-market trading.

Analysts are expecting Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) to have earned $1.03 per share on revenue of $9.70 billion in the latest quarter. Best Buy will release earnings before the markets open. Best Buy shares fell 0.1% to $74.20 in pre-market trading.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares dropped 4.5% to $16.66 in pre-market trading.

