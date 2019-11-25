Market Overview

7 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 5:49am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.2% to $17.32 in after-hours trading.
  • Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Jacobs Engineering shares rose 0.1% to close at $93.38 on Friday.
  • After the markets close, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing shares fell 0.8% to close at $33.69 on Friday.

  • A fashion conglomerate LVMH confirmed an agreement to buy Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) in a $16.2 billion bid. Tiffany shares gained 6.2% to $133.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) to have earned $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion in the latest quarter. Agilent will release earnings after the markets close. Agilent shares rose 1.1% to close at $79.12 on Friday.
  • After the closing bell, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $767.77 million. Palo Alto shares rose 0.1% to close at $246.87 on Friday.
  • Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion after the closing bell. PVH shares climbed 2.7% to close at $99.82 on Friday.

Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2019