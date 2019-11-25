7 Stocks To Watch For November 25, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.2% to $17.32 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: HPE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion after the closing bell. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares rose 1.2% to $17.32 in after-hours trading. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Jacobs Engineering shares rose 0.1% to close at $93.38 on Friday.

(NYSE: JEC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion before the opening bell. Jacobs Engineering shares rose 0.1% to close at $93.38 on Friday. After the markets close, Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion. Beacon Roofing shares fell 0.8% to close at $33.69 on Friday.

