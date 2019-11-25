Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For November 25, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 5:38am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE: JEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.22 billion.
  • Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $70.09 million.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $89.53 million.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $35.18 million.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $20.50 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $7.40 billion.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $2.99 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.
  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE: PANW) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $767.77 million.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $820.42 million.
  • MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ: MTSC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $218.07 million.
  • Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $65.03 million.
  • Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $306.41 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

