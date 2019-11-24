Airbnb COO To Step Down In 2020

Airbnb COO is stepping down as Chief Operation Officer, CNBC reported.

What Happened

Belinda Johnson, Airbnb Chief Operation Officer, will leave her position in March 2020, according to her note in Airbnb Newsroom. She is citing work-life balance as the main reason for her decision.

“We talk a lot about balancing our work lives and our personal lives. For me, the balance part has always been doing my best over the years to be intentional about the choices I make and the priorities I set, and knowing when it is time to reset and prioritize differently. This is one of those times. "

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Being the first executive ever hired in 2011, Johnson is not leaving the company entirely; she'll be joining the Board of Directors.

Why It Matters

The news of Belinda's departure comes while the company is getting ready to go public in 2020.

The home-sharing platform posted “substantially more” than $1 billion in revenue in the third quarter of 2019, according to CNBC.

Though the company has not published a lot of financial information ahead of its IPO, a person familiar with the company's financials told CNBC, Airbnb has been profitable for the second year in a row.

Photo credit: BCorn MarketingDiv via Wikimedia