Mid-Day Market Update: Hibbett Sports Jumps Following Upbeat Q3 Results; Danaos Shares Plunge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.13% to 27802.34 while the NASDAQ fell 0.19% to 8489.91. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.04% to 3102.31.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financial shares climbed 0.4% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD), up 4%, and Itau CorpBanca (NYSE: ITCB), up 4%.

In trading on Friday, real estate shares fell 0.6%.

Top Headline

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed views.

Foot Locker reported third-quarter earnings of $1.13 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.08 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.932 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Its same-store sales climbed 5.7% year-over-year.

Equities Trading UP

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares shot up 56% to $7.16. The company reported topline data for its ocular bandage gel eye drop. The data showed the company's drop was superior to the current standard-of-career.

Shares of Stage Stores, Inc. (NYSE: SSI) got a boost, shooting up 25% to $4.2468. Stage Stores shares surged 52% on Thursday after the company reported Q3 results.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) shares were also up, gaining 14% to $28.43 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. The company also raised its FY20 EPS guidance above analyst estimates and raised its FY20 comps guidance from 1-2% to 4-6%.

Equities Trading DOWN

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares tumbled 26% to $1.6550. Arcimoto priced its 5 million share common stock offering at $1.80 per share.

Shares of Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) were down 27% to $5.60. Danaos priced offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at $6.00 per share.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) was down, falling 41% to $0.3515 after the company announced a public offering with no size disclosed.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.2% to $57.89, while gold traded up 0.1% to $1,464.90.

Silver traded down 0.3% Friday to $17.02, while copper rose 0.6% to $2.6385.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.55%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.6%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.05%. Meanwhile, the German DAX rose 0.22%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.22% while UK shares rose 1.3%.

Economics

The IHS Markit composite PMI climbed to 51.9 in November, compared to 50.9 in the prior month. The IHS Markit services PMI surged to 51.6 in November from 50.6, while manufacturing PMI surged to 52.2 in November from 51.3.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 96.8 in November, versus a reading of 95.5 in October.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.