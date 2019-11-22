A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher in early pre-market trade. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for November is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November and the Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 8 points to 27,756 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 2.1 points to 3,106.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 15.5 points to 8,290.00.
Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.4% to trade at $63.71 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.8% to trade at $58.13 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.5%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.4% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.2%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.32%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.48%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.63% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.19%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $88 to $93.
Duke Energy shares rose 0.7% to $87.25 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance.
- Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance.
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance.
