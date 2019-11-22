10 Stocks To Watch For November 22, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $1.94 billion before the opening bell. Foot Locker shares gained 1.5% to $42.10 in after-hours trading.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. The company also raised the lower end of FY19 EPS guidance. Nordstrom shares climbed 8.4% to $37.20 in the after-hours trading session.

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday. The company also reaffirmed FY19 guidance. Gap shares rose 1.7% to $16.50 in the after-hours trading session.

Analysts are expecting Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) to have earned $0.43 per share on revenue of $219.16 million in the latest quarter. Buckle will release earnings before the markets open. Buckle shares rose 3.1% to $23.00 in after-hours trading.

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported upbeat results for its third quarter and raised FY20 sales guidance. Splunk shares climbed 5.6% to $133.91 in the after-hours trading session.

